Student dead, 2nd critical in Bronx school stabbing; accused attacker in custody

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A student is dead and a second is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Bronx high school Wednesday, sources say. The suspected attacker is in custody.

Two students were attacked at Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, located at 2024 Mohegan Ave., sources said. FDNY responded to reports of the stabbing at 10:51 a.m., department officials said.

A 15-year old student was pronounced dead at the scene and a 16-year-old student is in critical condition, sources said.

The younger teen was stabbed in the chest, and survivor stabbed in the side, according to Teamsters Local 237, a union of 24,000 NYC employees who respond to emergencies and represent school safety agents.

The suspected attacker is in custody, police said. The NYPD identified the accused as being 16 years old, but sources said he may be 18.

A preliminary investigation indicates bullying may have prompted the attack, sources said.

Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña has responded to the deadly incident:

I’m heartbroken at the loss of one of our students and this tragedy should never have taken place. We are working closely with the NYPD on the investigation and providing ongoing guidance support and counseling for the school community.

The high school is located on the top floor of a building that also houses an elementary and middle school, according to Teamsters Local 237 officials.

It is a “non-scanning school,” meaning there are no metal detectors, according to union officials.

Dozens of fearful parents immediately descended on the school upon learning of the deadly incident.

“I just want my kid,” one woman was heard wailing. When asked if her child was OK, she responded, “I don’t know. They said we have to wait.”

Another parent, Santo Merced, said the school never contacted him, and he learned about the stabbing from a neighbor.

“I tried to call the school. I tried my best. I tried three times. It went to voicemail,” Merced said.

The father rushed to the school, where he saw his daughter, a kindergartener, waving at him through a window.

“Her teacher gave me the ‘thumbs up,’ saying that she’s OK, but I still want to pick up my kid,” Merced said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.