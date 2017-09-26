Yonkers officer shot in the face hospitalized in serious condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YONKERS, N.Y. — A police officer who was shot in the face while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle remained hospitalized Tuesday.

The officer, believed to be 26 years old and two years into her career, was shot in the jaw Monday night, police said.

She is in serious but stable condition, and was conscious when transported to the hospital, officials said.

Her mother is a veteran of the NYPD, sources tell PIX11.

The injured officer and her partner were out on patrol when they responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at Marshall Road and Ridge Drive, officials said.

The officers approached and saw two men inside.

“As the officers approached, at least one of the males produced a handgun and fired several shots at the officers, striking one of our officers,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner.

The officers retreated back and exchanged gunfire, striking one of the men.

Some locals tell PIX11 the ordeal felt as if it lasted 10 minutes.

The man who was shot was operated on Monday night, the police commissioner said. His condition is not yet known.

The second man was taken into custody.

It is also not known why the men opened fire, or if words were exchanged between them and the officers beforehand.

A handgun has been recovered at the scene.