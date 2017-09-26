Woman killed at North Bergen bus stop when SUV jumps curb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — A woman wearing hospital scrubs was killed early Tuesday morning when an SUV jumped a curbed and plowed through a bus stop and into her.

It happened around 7 a.m. in front of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center on River Road.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

An eyewitness who saw the accident's aftermath said the woman appeared to be a hospital worker.

"Coming off a night shift waiting to get out, to go home. And someone took her out," said Serge Birioukov.

The SUV appeared to be a black Hyundai Santa Fe.

Police shut down all traffic on River Road from North Bergen to West New York until about 1 p.m., snarling traffic in the area.

The medical examiner was on scene. It took hours to tow out the SUV.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office, North Bergen Police and the Sheriff are investigating.

Anyone with information should call police.