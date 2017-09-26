Two shot in the Bronx, 1 died at the scene

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — One of two people shot in the Bronx Tuesday night died at the scene, officials said.

The victims were shot around 6 p.m. in the Jerome Park section of the Bronx, FDNY officials said.

One victim was rushed to the hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately clear.

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting and no identifying information is available.

