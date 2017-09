NEW YORK — Commuters are facing major delays on the George Washington Bridge due to a tractor-trailer fire on the Upper Trans-Manhattan Expressway during Tuesday morning rush-hour.

Delays on the GWB upper level to New Jersey were first reported around 7:20 a.m. because of a tractor-trailer fire.

Traffic was then diverted to the lower level.

Nearly an hour later, delays of 60 minutes were reported on the lower level to New York. The upper level to NY is also slowed.