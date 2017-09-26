‘The Breakfast Club’s’ Angela Yee, DJ Envy are making Bed-Stuy healthy & juicy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — When they're not making waves on their nationally syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club" - radio personalities DJ Envy and Angela Yee are juicing it up.

Juices For Life, a trendy juice bar they opened on Malcolm X Boulevard in the heart of Bed-Stuy, is celebrating one year of promoting healthy lifestyles in a community where options are limited.

“Just the other day a woman brought her son and he doesn't eat greens at all and she gave him a juice that had kale and spinach and he was like this is yummy,” Yee recalled. “She was so excited and things like that really mean a lot.”

Juices For Life was the brainchild of rapper Styles P who along with fellow MC Jadakiss opened a franchise in Yonkers and another in the Bronx.

The goal is to make their hometowns eat and think healthier.

“A lot of people feel pressure from vegans or plant eaters,” Styles P told PIX11. “At Juices For Life we're just telling you - balance. Care about yourself.”

For DJ Envy, making the switch from eating junk to eating fresh came in the form of an eye opening wake up call.

“I was playing with my son one day and my wife's bra was on the floor and my son said ‘hey dad is that your bra’ joking with me,” he said. “I said you know what, maybe I need to start taking that juice seriously.”

From a wide range of exotic fruits to tasty veggies, the menu is an all-natural experience.

With their deep ties to the hip hop community, you never know who you'll bump into. On this day East Harlem rapper Dave East stopped by.

“I miss the juice,” the rapper said, singing the praises of the Bed-Stuy juice bar. “If I'm away from New York for a month I'm like I gotta go home - I gotta go to the juice bar.”

Juices For Life in Bed-Stuy have events happening all the time. The next one is October 11 and its geared in helping local entrepreneurs get their start.

For more information, visit their website http://juicesforlife.nyc/