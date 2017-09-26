Swingers party turns violent when ‘jealous’ wife attacks husband with minivan

BAY CITY, Mich. — A swingers party took a violent turn last week when an allegedly intoxicated woman got jealous and attacked her husband with a minivan, MLive reported.

Authorities responded to the Bay City, Michigan home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday where the caller said a woman was trying to run over people with a vehicle.

The 26-year-old female 911 caller told deputies she and her 31-year-old fiancé invited Amber K. Schomaker, 28, and her 33-year-old husband over for a swingers party.

Amber Schomaker was downstairs with the female resident’s fiancé and her husband was upstairs with the woman.

When the pair came downstairs, police say slapped her husband and fled the house. She then started a minivan with a screwdriver and drove straight toward them. The van jumped the curb, onto the sidewalk and near the men who jumped out of the way just in time.

Schomaker fled in the van, then returned to continuing attacking her husband, according to witness accounts. The husband said his wife attacked him because she was jealous. He suffered minor injuries.

Schomaker, who was later determined to be intoxicated, told police she had consumed up to a half-fifth of vodka within the past two hours.

Schomaker threatened to sue the deputies for false arrest and added she hoped one deputy’s wife was cheating on him.

Amber Schomaker was charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and single counts of domestic violence and second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.