Suspects rear-end 74-year-old woman’s SUV, then drive off with it in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on surveillance video ramming their car into the victim's SUV the driving off with both vehicles.

It happened around 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the area of 109 Avenue and 120 Street in the Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens.

Police say the suspects' white sedan rear-ended an SUV being driven by a 74-year-old woman. When she tried to exchange information with the driver, she told police he became aggressive and refused to let her write down his license plate.

The second person inside the suspect's car, a woman, got into the driver's seat of the suspect's car as the man shoved the victim aside and got into her car.

Both suspects then drove off eastbound on 109 Avenue.

The first individual is a light skinned male, slim build; last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

The second individual is a light skinned female, black hair in a bun; last seen wearing a light colored shirt and dark colored pants.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.