Strollers recalled after baby falls from faulty carriage

NEW YORK — Strollers are being recalled due to a possibly faulty leg bracket which could cause a child to fall.

The J is for Jeep-brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers were sold nationwide from August 2015 until last month. They retailed for $130 to $160 at Target, Walmart and other stores, plus Shopko stores in Wisconsin.

Delta Children’s Products, which makes the strollers, has received four reports of broken leg brackets and one report of a child falling out of the stroller and suffering cuts and bruises, the company said.

About 28,000 strollers are part of the recall.

To see the complete list of model and lot numbers affected by the recall, click here.