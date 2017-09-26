Police search for man and woman who tried to kidnap teen in South Slope

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man and woman who are accused of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in South Slope last week.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday, in front of 370 19th St.

Police say the unidentified man and woman in a black SUV approached the teen started talking to her. That’s when the man tried to pull her into the car, but the teen was able to break free and get away.

The woman is described as Asian, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds with short dark hair, and had tattoo of a bow on her back.

The man is described as 35 to 45 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, 180 to 200 pounds, with heavy accent.

The vehicle is described as a dark colored late model Jeep Cherokee SUV with unknown plates.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.