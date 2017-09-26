Man allegedly stabs, kills ex-wife on Bronx street

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-wife on a Bronx street corner.

Victor Garo, 50, has been arrested for allegedly killing Adalgisa Degaro, 44, police confirmed early Tuesday.

Degaro was stabbed on the corner of near Home Street and Jackson Avenue Monday morning and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Garo was later arrested, and faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The pair were previously married and divorced four years ago, the NY Daily News reports.

Degaro since lived in fear of her husband, and got a restraining order against him, her aunt told the newspaper.