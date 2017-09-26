Cuomo tells Trump to focus on Puerto Rico, not football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Donald Trump should focus more on hurricane recovery and less on football players.

The Democrat told business leaders Monday that the Republican president's criticism of NFL players who protest during the national anthem is divisive. He said Trump should pay more attention to helping residents in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands still reeling from destructive hurricanes.

Following the storms Cuomo visited Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in a show of solidarity and to better understand how New York can help. The state is sending personnel and supplies such as drinking water and electric generators.

Cuomo has been mentioned as a possible White House contender in 2020. He's seeking a third term as governor next year.