Burger King beatdown: group attacks teenage customers at LI location

VALLEY STREAM, NY — A group of people beat two Burger King customers in a whopper of a fight, Valley Stream police said Tuesday.

Two 16-year-old customers at the Merrick Road fast food eatery were approached by a group of five men and two women on Aug. 22, police officials said. The group began beating the teens and then fled the Burger King around 5 p.m.

Both teenage victims were rushed to a local hospital with head wounds, officials said. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Police have asked for help identifying the group of attackers in the Burger King surveillance footage.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this assault to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.