Bronx mom fights for new home after lead levels in daughters go up

THE BRONX — Teresa Moultry admits she has a dark past but is still hopeful for the future.

"I was 13 years old when my father murdered my mother. Justice wasn't brought to term. I was passed off from hand to hand in foster care. Now I'm grown and I'm in the shelter system. The city is still failing me," Moultry said.

Moutry says she has lived in a building on Gouverneur Avenue for two years. Struggling to get repairs and answers from the City, she says her daughters lead levels have gone up.

"I'm very concerned. They have gone from 1 in 2016, to 2 in 2017," Moultry said.

A spokesperson from the Human Resources Administration says, "We take the safety of our clients very seriously and we are looking into this case."

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

