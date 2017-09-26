Blair Brown talks ‘OITNB’ and her 2 new plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Award Winner and 'OITNB' star Blair Brown stopped by PIX11 Morning News to talk about her two new plays "On the Shore of the Wide World" and "Parisian Woman."

"On the Shore of the Wide World," which follows three generations of a working-class family, is playing at the Atlantic Theater Company from Sept. 12 to Oct. 8.

"Parisian Woman," a political drama by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, will make its debut at The Hudson Theatre on Nov. 7.

For ticket information visit: https://atlantictheater.org/on-the-shore-of-the-wide-world/ and http://parisianwomanbroadway.com/