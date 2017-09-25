Soldier surprise: Daughter gets homecoming surprise at football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY — It wasn't homecoming at a Missouri high school on Friday night -- but for one family, it was.

Sgt. Chuck Porter at Belton's U.S. Army Reserve Center in Missouri gave the command to send more than 100 military police officers home to their families, according to WDAF. He served with them helping detain some of the world's most dangerous prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

As the officers embraced their families, Porter was only thinking about his daughter and his big surprise.

"She's my world and I want to talk to her and obviously see what she's done since I've been gone, so I'm excited," Porter said.

Morgan, 14, made the Blue Valley Northwest dance team as a freshman. On Friday night, she was dancing and had no idea her dad was waiting on the sidelines to surprise her.

When Porter emerged on the field, Morgan ran into her dad's arms.

"I always just watch videos of it, and I wonder how it would feel," Morgan said.

And now she knows.

Porter told WDAF he was going to do whatever his daughter wanted, so over the weekend, they went to get pedicures.