Separate Bronx beatings leave men injured, including 1 with fractured jaw

THE BRONX — Six people are being sought Monday in two separate attacks in which the victims were beaten and robbed in the Bronx, with one incident leaving a man with a fractured jaw.

In the most recent attack, a 79-year-old man was walking on Gleason Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue Friday around 10:19 p.m. when two people in a white sedan approached and demanded money, police said.

The victim refused, and the assailants punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, according to police. The attackers then repeatedly kicked the man in the face before fleeing.

He was transported to the hospital with a fractured jaw.

In this attack, the men sought are described as last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Days earlier, four people attacked a man near Walton Avenue and East Fordham Road on Monday, Sept. 18 around 12:05 a.m.

The group chased a man, 34, in front of a residential building, where police say they struck him with sticks and punched him several times.

The victim managed to fight them off, but one attacker grabbed his bag, which contained food.

The four people sought are described as follows:

A man, 18 to 21 years old, with a slim build, last seen wearing a du-rag and blue jeans

A man, 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans

A woman, 18 to 21 years old, with a slim build, blond hair in a bun, and last seen wearing a green bikini top and blue jeans

A woman, 30 to 35 years old, heavy set and with long red braids

Both attacks can be seen in the above video, which includes surveillance video provided by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).