Person critically injured, trains slowed after partial Bronx building collapse

THE BRONX — Three people were injured, one critically, and two trains are traveling at a reduced speed Monday after a partial building collapse near “The Hub” in the Bronx, according to officials.

The partial collapse happened near East 149th Street and Third Avenue around 11:27 p.m. Sunday, FDNY said. “The Hub,” a popular shopping destination, is located in the area.

The incident injured three people, according to FDNY. All three were hospitalized, with one listed in critical condition and the other two suffering minor injuries.

Southbound Nos. 2 an 5 trains are traveling at reduced speeds near 3 Av-149 St because of the unstable building, according to the MTA.

Commuters should allow for additional travel time. It is not known how long the reduced speeds will last.