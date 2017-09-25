Men beaten, one unconscious, in separate Bronx robberies: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Several assailants are being sought Monday in separate, yet nearby Bronx attacks in which the victims were robbed and beaten, one unconscious.

The first attack happened after a man, 48, entered a building near Walton Avenue and East 183rd Street Thursday, Sept. 14 around 2:06 a.m., police said.

The accused assailant followed the man inside, where he punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the floor. The victim was then punched until he became unconscious, police said.

The perp took the victim's cellphone and wallet, and fled southbound on Walton Avenue, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

The attacker is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall; last seen holding a black umbrella and wearing a red, white and black striped shirt; blue jeans and black sneakers.

Days later, four people attacked a man about two blocks later, near Walton Avenue and East Fordham Road, on Monday, Sept. 18 around 12:05 a.m.

The group chased a man, 34, in front of a residential building, where police say they struck him with sticks and punched him several times.

The victim managed to fight them off, but one attacker grabbed his bag, which contained food.

The four people sought are described as follows:

A man, 18 to 21 years old, with a slim build, last seen wearing a du-rag and blue jeans

A man, 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans

A woman, 18 to 21 years old, with a slim build, blond hair in a bun, and last seen wearing a green bikini top and blue jeans

A woman, 30 to 35 years old, heavy set and with long red braids

The attacks are not believed to be connected, according to police, who released surveillance video of both incidents. The video can be seen above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).