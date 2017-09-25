Man, 79, suffers fractured jaw in Bronx beating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A man was beaten and suffered a fractured jaw after refusing strangers' demands to give them money, police said Monday.

The 79-year-old man was walking on Gleason Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue Friday around 10:19 p.m. when two people in a white sedan approached and demanded money, police said.

The victim refused, and the assailants punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, according to police. The attackers then repeatedly kicked the man in the face before fleeing.

He was transported to the hospital with a fractured jaw.

The men sought are described as last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).