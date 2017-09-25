Lobby of Queens apartment building keeps flooding with sewage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Residents of a Queens housing development have been forced to walk through a lobby flooded with sewage at least once a week for months now.

Pomonok Houses resident Mecca Asia says it's a real problem.

"It happens all the time," Asia said. "I've been through a lot of shoes.

The lobby and area in front of the building also smells from the problem. Some residents call the walk through the lobby a "walk of shame."

"We need a plumber," said 81-year-old Barry Ladas.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, "This is unacceptable. We can and will do better to make sure all our residents have safe, clean homes. NYCHA staff fixed the problem and cleaned the area today. A contractor will deep clean the pipes as soon as possible to reduce reoccurrence."

