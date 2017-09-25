How to decorate like a chic Parisian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The French are known for their great style in fashion and interiors. So, how exactly do they do

it? Our good friend, Celebrity Designer Courtney Cachet (who’s also French!) is here fresh off

her trip to Paris Design Week with all the tips you need to get your home looking effortlessly

chic—from unlikely stores at surprisingly affordable prices!

In The Living Room:

Stars with an elegant neutral palette:

I love BEHR Marquee-one-coat coverage because you can paint a room in just one hour instead of three and an make a custom color in store, exclusively at The Home Depot.

Add a little drama:

Then add something with a WOW factor. Everything in these vignettes are from Home Decorators Collection at Home Depot and Marshalls! Lots of deals at great prices..you would NEVER know!

Mix vintage and modern:

Parisians love antiques and modern pieces with equal enthusiasm.

Don’t be afraid to mix it up, very chic look.

Add a bar cart with vintage inspired glassware and a bottle of bubbly

In The Bathroom or Kitchen:

Real never fake:

No fake flowers, plastic or polyester — always real.

Keep it natural, clean looking.

Greenery-Parisians always use plants, greenery in decor

Paper one wall with removable wallpaper from ChasingPaper.com

Add chic bath/beauty products

SHOPPING LIST:

ALL FURNITURE: WWW.HOMEDEPOT.COM

ALL DECOR: MARSHALL’S

WALLPAPER: WWW.CHASINGPAPER.COM

PAINT: BEHR MARQUEE: HOME DEPOT

LE PETIT MARSEILLAIS BATH AND BODY PRODUCTS-WALMART, TARGET,

WALGREENS