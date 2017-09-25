Earthquake registered in Morristown, New Jersey

Morristown, New Jersey — An earthquake was registered in Morristown on Monday night.

The earthquake’s magnitude was just 1.7, according to the United States Geological Survey. The seismic activity had a depth of 5 kilometers.

It was not New Jersey’s first earthquake in the last year. A 1.3 magnitude quake was registered in March. It shook Morris Plains.

There were several small earthquakes across the New Jersey area in recent years: a 1.1 magnitude March of 2015 quake in Clifton, NJ; a 1 magnitude quake in July of 2015 in Wanaque, NJ; a 1.2 magnitude quake in August of 2015 in Fairfield, NJ; a 2.6 magnitude quake in August of 2015 in Bernardsville, NJ; a 2.1 magnitude January of 2016 quake in Ringwood, NJ and a 1.1 magnitude quake in July of 2016 in Kinnelon, NJ.

Earthquakes with magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes, according to the USGS. They are not commonly felt by people and are generally recorded only on local seismographs.