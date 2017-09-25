Donations pour in as Gov. Cuomo pledges state aid effort for Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Tears of joy and tears of sadness from Monsey and Francisco Lapuerta, worrying about friends and family back in Puerto Rico.

They are also so moved by this outpouring of love and support from neighbors on the Lower East Side.

"I am so happy," Monsey Lapuerta told PIX11. "It is just so touching.", she added.

Her husband Francisco said: "My mother and sister are there Nd they said it sounded like a monster."

So many people coming to donate diapers, baby food, batteries, first aid supplies and feminine hygiene products at Engine 28 Ladder 11.

"I saw Twitter and I am sick about what's happening," Anne Schaefer told PIX11 as she donated supplies to the Firehouse.

"We love Puerto Ricans," Maureen Doherty, another donor, told PIx11.

"This neighborhood is filled with people with friends and family there," George Snook, a lower East Side resident said as he made a donation.

Many of those donating say when they saw the pictures of the devastation in Puerto Rico they just knew they had to help.

Gov. Cuomo, after his visit to Puerto Rico, launched the Empire State Relief and Recovery Ecfort and he brought in some star power to cochair the effort, namely Jennifer Lopez originally from Castle Hill in the Bronx.

"Given the devastation, we need to help Puerto Rico with contributions," Lopez said at the news conference.

"This Puerto Rican community is important to New York," Governor Cuomo said." We care on a personal level... a profound level."