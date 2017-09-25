Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones link arms and kneel prior to national anthem

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones linked arms and kneeled in unison on the field prior to their Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The demonstration was intended as a statement for equality and a representation of unity, according to ESPN’s sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

During the national anthem, the teams, in separate locations on the field, both stood with arms linked or holding hands. No member of either team was shown in the televised broadcast kneeling or sitting during the anthem. Neither team has ever had a player kneel during the anthem.

More than 100 players kneeled during the national anthem at NFL games on Sunday in response to President Trump’s calls for players to be fired.

Trump said the issue is “about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!”

The Cowboys tweeted #Footballisfamily.