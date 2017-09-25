71-year-old man in wheelchair hit by taxi on Upper East Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 71-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit by a taxi Monday afternoon, police said.

He was hit near the intersection of Park Avenue and East 86th Street just before 2 p.m., police said. The 71-year-old victim was rushed to Presbyterian hospital for trauma treatment.

The driver remained at the scene.

No identifying information is available for the driver or the victim.

