Police search for man involved in robbery in 79-year-old’s Brooklyn apartment

BROOKLYN – Police are asking for help in identifying the man involved in connection to a robbery in Brooklyn.

On Sept. 8, a man knocked on the apartment door of a 79-year-old man inside the Marlboro Houses, police said.

When the victim opened the door, the unknown man came in and took a cellphone, lampshade, and fled the location, said police.

The victim also reported that the same individual was standing next to him in the lobby of the building in front of the elevator.

The individual is described as a black male, 5’8, 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Yankees baseball hat, glasses, a black vest, a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).