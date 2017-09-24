North Korea holds anti-US rally in battle with Trump

NORTH KOREA — North Korea held a large anti-U.S. rally in its capital city, backing its leader Kim Jong Un as he exchanges insult-laden threats with President Donald Trump.

A huge crowd gathered in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday. They listened to speeches from senior officials excoriating the United States and its president.

A parade of marchers carried signs with slogans such as “decisive revenge” and “death to the American imperialists.”

The rally capped two days of response to a combative speech by Trump at the U.N. earlier in the week. The U.S. president mocked Kim as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission,” and said that the U.S. “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri said his country could test a powerful nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean in response to Trump’s threats of military action.

Those remarks came shortly after Kim Jong Un accused Trump of being “mentally deranged.”

Kim also said that Trump would “pay dearly” for the threats, and that North Korea “will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”