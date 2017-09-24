News Closeup: Nuclear tensions with North Korea; Equifax hack and cyber security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Korea has been defiantly firing off missiles, threatening the world with its nuclear might.

At last week's meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump fired off a warning of his own.

Trump said the U.S. is prepared to "totally destroy" the rogue nation if forced to defend itself or its allies.

Marvin Scott speaks with political science professor Paul Fritz about the escalating nuclear tensions, the possible repercussions of these threats and whether diplomacy is still an option.

It’s being characterized as the biggest cyber attack ever.

Also, Equifax credit reporting company was the target of a massive hack affecting as many as 143 million Americans. That’s half the population of the United States.

The company says hackers stole personal information including names, social security numbers – all the indentifying information you need to get a bank loan for a home, a car or even a credit card.

Marvin Scott talks to a credit expert about how you can protect yourself and what to do if your information has been compromised.

Produced by Roie Opperman