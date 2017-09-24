Multiple people injured in Tennessee church shooting
TENNESSEE – Police responded to a church shooting that injured eight people in Antioch, Tennessee.
Police received a call around 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning about shots being fired at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.
Medical personnel are treating the injured churchgoers, said Nashville Fire Department. The shooter is among the wounded.
The injured, which are said to be majority older adults, were transported to local hospitals.
Investigation is ongoing.
