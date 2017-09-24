Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 319

MEXICO – Mexican authorities say the death toll from Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake is continuing to grow. It now stands at 319, with more than half of those in the capital.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported Sunday on Twitter that 181 people died in Mexico City. There were also 73 deaths in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

Mexico is the 10th most populated country in the world, and has been slammed with several deadly quakes of this magnitude or greater since 1985.

The earthquake that struck Mexico Tuesday occurred on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 earthquake that killed thousands in the country.