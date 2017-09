OZONE PARK, Queens – A man was killed after a fire broke out in Queens Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 911-call Sept. 24 about a house fire in Ozone Park.

Upon putting out the fire, FDNY discovered a man in the basement of the house.

The landlord of the house, 68-year-old Mohinvei Singh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the NYC Fire Marshall.