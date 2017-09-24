It’s a G Thing: Music program brings rock, jazz and folk to kids in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — It's singing, dancing and music-making all rolled into one.

"Music for Aardvarks" uses rick, rhythm and blues to storytell and teach young children in QUeens and Long Island.

"The kids really get involved with them and the teachers are super hands on," Emily Slutsky told PIX11. "The activities and the games and toys and musical instruments."

For owner, Lisa Ammon, it all started when she gave birth to her first child.

"So I had a 3-month-old," Ammon recalled. "I was a musical theater performer I was auditioning in New York City and waitressing and I said 'OK now what do I do?'"

“Taxi, taxi riding in the back seat!”

So she began working for David Weinstone, a Brooklyn rock musician and father of three, who created a music program filled with songs that are relevant to young kids.

"He was a dad taking his kids to music class and he couldn’t handle one more bunny hoppin in the woods song," Ammon told PIX11. "There’s a song about getting your hair cut, there’s a Miami grammy song, poopin' on the potty."

Parents and their kids say there’s no better place to be.

"His music obsession is a daily occurrence," Jill Koslow said. "He sings, he dances and he really loves everything she has taught him."

"Olivia did you have a good time today," asked Mr. G.

"Yes."

"You like dancing???" Mr. G.

"She’s always like taxi taxi! She knows how to go up and down! And put the money through the slot," said Jenna Golynsky. "That's very important."