Donation drive in the Bronx for Puerto Rico

WEST FARMS, The Bronx — It was pure Puerto Rican pride in the Bronx Saturday night as donations poured in for those affected by Hurricane Maria.

"It's the least we can do for our family in Puerto Rico," said Kevin Rivera, one of the organizers. "They lost everything ... we're trying to pick it up from New York and help them rebuild again."

Everything from water and canned goods to clothes and batteries are being accepted through Sunday night at Hispanos Unidos, a community garden on the corner of Honeywell Avenue and 178th street in the West Farms section of the Bronx.

"We want to get as much as possible to send to our people in Puerto Rico," said Rivera.

And NYC's Mayor Bill deBlasio agrees.

PIX11 caught up with him at a Brooklyn firehouse earlier Saturday.

"We have to be there for them, we know it's gonna take months and beyond for Puerto Rico to get back on its feet," said the mayor.

Back in the Bronx, many who were lending a helping hand were still shaken.

They still haven't heard from their loved ones in Puerto Rico since the category-five storm devastated the island, killing at least six and leaving most without power.

"We all have family there and most of us have anxiety we don't know what's going on," said Milagros Acosta. "We see on social media how much damage was done, we are worried about our families and want to do something to help them."

