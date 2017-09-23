Video released of man wanted for attack in Bronx grocery store: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Police released video on Saturday of a man they say attacked another man in a Bronx grocery store.

The attack happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 inside a grocery store on 27 West 183 Street.

The culprit walked into the store and got into an argument with the 30-year-old victim, police said. He then threw a credit card reader at him and fled the scene.

The victim's nose was wounded but he refused medical attention.

Police described the suspect as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a black book bag.

