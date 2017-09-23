Still feels like summer, but is Hurricane Maria a threat?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although Autumn officially arrived at 4:02 p.m. yesterday, it suddenly feels like summer again. Highs today were in the middle 80s to near 90s.

What helped though is that the humidity was nice and low. I can't say the same for tomorrow as not only will it be lose to 90 again but the humidity will be higher and it will be an unusually uncomfortable day for late September. Ninety degrees would set a new record for Central Park. The old was 89 degrees in 1959.

Sunday will be a great beach day but be careful to swim only where it is safe. Many beaches do not have life guards now. The water will be rough with rip currents left over from Jose offshore.

The very warm and humid weather will continue into Monday though perhaps not quite as hot. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

After that, we have to see what hurricane Maria is going to do. The current track is north/northwest, by passing the Bahamas but aiming for the Carolina Outer Banks.

Then a sharp turn to the right is expected. This has been the case with most systems this season but they don't always turn as fast or as sharp

as the models suggest. So we will keep a close watch on Maria. At the very least, the surf will get rough again and there could be flooding at times

of high tide. Some maps indicate gusty winds and a few showers could hit our coast, similar to what Jose did. Other maps keep the storm

far enough into the water to minimize any threat.

By late in the week, as all the tropical activity diminishes, it will allow a cooler airmass to move in for a few days and it will finally

feel like fall towards next weekend.