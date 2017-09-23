Robbers steal $600,000 worth of jewelry, zip tie employees: police

SOHO, Manhattan — Police are looking for two men involved in a jewelry store robbery in Manhattan.

On Sept. 15, two men entered Sean’s Diamond & Jewelry Inc. on Canal Street, showing their guns, demanding one of the employees open the safe, said police.

After receiving the jewelry, the two individuals zip tied the wrists of the three male employees, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said they fled away with about $600,000 worth of jewelry.

The first individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, about 28 years old, 6’0, 250 lbs. and was last seen wearing a green jets hat, black hoodie, black jeans, and a black book bag.

The second individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 25-30 years old, 5’5, 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black baseball cap, and brown shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).