Revenge porn could soon become a criminal offense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soon getting back at an ex could be more than just a crime of the heart. The New York City Council is trying to make acts of “revenge porn” a serious criminal offense.

Revenge porn refers to an ex-lover posting sexually explicit photos without consent. More than 30 states have laws against revenge porn. New York could be next. People can already sue in civil court.

Earlier this year, Facebook also cracked down on revenge porn. You can now flag naked photos of yourself posted by an ex. So the photos cannot be reposted or shared on Facebook or on other social media sites.

You may remember, reality star Rob Kardashian was banned from Instagram for posting nude photos of his ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna.

If the bill passes, sharing someone’s “intimate image” online without permission could result in jail time or a$1,000 fine. But critics of the bill fear it could hinder free speech.

Mayor de Blasio is reportedly backing the legislation, and it is getting ready for a vote by the Public Safety Committee.