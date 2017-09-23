Passenger robs taxi driver at knifepoint

ASTORIA, Queens – Police are looking for the person involved in a taxi robbery in Astoria, Queens.

On Sept. 21, a 31-year-old cab driver picked up a passenger in front of 38-40 Crescent Avenue in Queens and drove him to the intersection of 37th Street and 34th Avenue. The passenger then took out a knife and demanded money from the cab driver. The passenger ran away with $50 from the victim.

The taxi driver had no injuries.

The individual is described as a middle-eastern male, about 40-45 years old, about 5’9, and 140 lbs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).