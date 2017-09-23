Pair posing as police officers rob 60-year-old man in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Queens — Police released video of two men they say impersonated police officers and robbed a 60-year-old man in Queens.

The two men approached the victim just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Ithaca and Britton avenues.

The robbers drove up to the victim and identified themselves as police officers, authorities said. The driver of the car got out of the car and frisked the 60-year-old victim. He stole approximately $100 from his pocket.

The other man acted as a lookout.

They got back into their car and fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black sweat pants and white sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt.

Police say they were driving a gray Sedan.

