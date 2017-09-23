Grandmother, toddler missing in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for a grandmother with dementia who went missing with her 2-year-old granddaughter on Saturday.

Police say 56-year-old Khadija Begum and her granddaughter, Zakirah Shafiq, were last seen at their home Saturday at around 11 a.m. on Avenue D in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

Begum is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black head scarf and multicolored traditional Pakistani attire.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.