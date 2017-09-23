Global Citizen Festival assembles all-star lineup to end poverty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Six thousand people are expected to gather at the Great Lawn in Central Park for the 6th annual Global Citizen Festival before the night is over.

The event was organized by Global Citizen, a movement of millions around the globe who share the same goal — to end extreme poverty by 2030.

This is a free concert, but every concert goer had to earn their ticket by doing something meaningful to end extreme poverty.

"I want there to be peace around the world and I think music is the best way to connect people," a concertgoer said. " We're here to pray for peace and love in the whole world."

Headliners include Stevie Wonder, Green Day, and Chainsmokers.

The concert is expected to end at 10 p.m.