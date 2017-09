HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man’s body washed up along the Hudson River in Harlem Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at around 1:40 p.m. to the Hudson River near West 135 Street to find a man in his 40s unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead.

There were no visible signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.