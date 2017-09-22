You can now go ‘glamping’ at Camp Rockaway in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Glamping has come to New York City. Camp Rockaway opens this weekend in Fort Tilden National Park in Queens.

Camp Rockaway's founder Kent Johnson said the luxury tents have a "…Casper mattress, very excited to partner with them. It’s made up with Brooklinen sheets, pillow cases, Pendleton blanket.”

New Yorkers can discover nature but have a touch of home. A solar panel will power a light and there will be a place to charge a phone. The tents are a few hundred feet from the ocean.

"Our national parks and our wild areas are some of the most important, and our parks in cities are some of the most important things we have as Americans," Camp Rockaway's Wade Mayer said.

And while there is a focus on fancy accommodations, there's also no frills camping. Adults and families are welcome. "A real range from pitch your own tent to sleep in a more basic tent, but it’s a platform and a canvas tent, to full on glamping," Johnson said.

It is $195 a night for a luxury tent, but if you pitch your own it's just $65.

Camp Rockaway is open 7 days a week until early November.

It's a pilot program with the National Park Service. Johnson said he hopes Camp Rockaway will be back for a full season in the spring.

For more information: https://camprockaway.com/