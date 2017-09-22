× No, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are not going away next month

NEW YORK — It’s a story that’s been circulating the Internet and throwing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup lovers into a panic — word that the delicious chocolates are being discontinued in October.

But don’t worry, according to Snopes.com, this story is not true.

Originally posted last week on BreakingNews365.net, the headline read “World’s most popular candy to be removed from shelves by October 2017!” and in the story, said Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups would no longer be available.

It cited the manufacturer saying there was a decline in sales after a new version of the product.

In a tweet a day later, Reese’s calmed everyone’s fears telling people not to believe everything they read on the internet.

Hershey also quickly put the rumors to rest, telling the Associated Press that “the only people removing Reese’s products from shelves are consumers, who are taking them home to eat.”