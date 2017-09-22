The story of the ‘end of the world’ on Saturday has changed — well, sort of

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have probably heard Saturday is the "end of the world" -- but according to the "researcher" responsible for the prophecy, he expects "nothing to happen in September."

David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described "researcher," says Sept. 23 is foretold in the Bible's Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events will begin, the Washington Post reports.

However, Meade has since clarified that October will be the month of "action" and "seven years" of war and disaster will begin on October 21.

So, what happens on Saturday? According to Meade, Sept. 23 will feature “a magnificent sign in the skies over Jerusalem, a historical event signaling an upcoming ‘Tribulation Period’ of seven years.”

"I don’t know when the Rapture will happen. I expect nothing to happen in September," Meade recently wrote on his website. "I’ve previously mentioned that September is the “Sign Month” and the actual events on earth will transpire at a later time."

The Bible says a woman "clothed with the sun" and a "crown of 12 stars" giving birth to a boy who will "rule all the nations" while she fights off a seven-headed dragon. The woman, Meade says, is the constellation Virgo, which on Saturday will be positioned under nine stars and three planets, per Popular Mechanics.

The baby boy will be the planet Jupiter, which will be moving out of Virgo on that night.

According to Meade, who says he studied astronomy at an unspecified university in Kentucky, the great change in our world will be the result of the arrival of Nibiru, a planet famous in conspiracy circles but which astronomers say doesn't exist.

According to USA TODAY, Meade's book Planet X -- The 2017 Arrival suggests Nibiru will arrive on Sept. 23. David Morrison, a senior space scientist at NASA, says that if Nibiru were really on a collision course with Earth, we would have seen it by now.

"It would be bright," he says, per the Post. "It would be easily visible to the naked eye."

But that's not dissuading Meade, who points to the fact that Sept. 23 falls 33 days after last month's total solar eclipse as proof of his prophecy.

“Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible],” Meade told The Washington Post. “It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible … and merging the two.”