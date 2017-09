Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He has a Tony Award...a Grammy Award, composed for Broadway and put out several hit records. However, he's never performed at New York City's legendary Cafe Carlyle. Singer and composer Duncan Sheik talks about his upcoming show. Plus, he tells PIX11 anchors Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen where he keeps his awards.

Look for Sheik at Cafe Carlyle October 3 - 7, 2017.