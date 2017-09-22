See it: Tractor-trailer crashes off New Jersey roadway into home’s front yard

NEW JERSEY — A tractor-trailer crashed off a New Jersey roadway and into a home's front yard Friday, snarling traffic.
The truck apparently crashed while maneuvering from eastbound I-287 to northbound I-95.
The vehicle mowed down several trees before coming to a stop in a home's front yard, AIR11 footage beginning around 6:30 a.m.
Officials blocked part of the roadway during the cleanup, which continued more than 30 minutes later.
One lane on the transition road was open as of 7 a.m., snarling traffic.
The driver's condition is not known.
40.524436 -74.340214