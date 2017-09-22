See it: Tractor-trailer crashes off New Jersey roadway into home’s front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — A tractor-trailer crashed off a New Jersey roadway and into a home's front yard Friday, snarling traffic.

The truck apparently crashed while maneuvering from eastbound I-287 to northbound I-95.

The vehicle mowed down several trees before coming to a stop in a home's front yard, AIR11 footage beginning around 6:30 a.m.

Officials blocked part of the roadway during the cleanup, which continued more than 30 minutes later.

One lane on the transition road was open as of 7 a.m., snarling traffic.

The driver's condition is not known.