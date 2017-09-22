Police search for pantless man who exposed himself on the R train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to women on the R train during multiple instances.

The first incident occurred Aug. 16 where the man and a 32-year-old woman were on a northbound R train. The victim noticed the man sitting in a nearby seat, exposing his groin area, police said.

The victim exited the train on 28 Street and Broadway, and the man remained on the train.

A similar incident occurred the same day where the individual and a 29-year-old woman were aboard a southbound R train when the victim observed the man sitting nearby, exposing his groin area, said police.

The victim exited the train at Murray Street and Broadway. The man remained on the train.

A third instance occurred Sept. 5, where both the individual and a 40-year-old female were aboard a southbound R train when the individual lifted his shirt and exposed his groin to her, said police.

The victim and the individual got off the train at Murray Street and Broadway.

The individual is described as a white male with a light complexion, 180 lbs., with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long camouflage shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.