NEW JERSEY — Train service was suspended on the M and E line from East Orange to New York’s Penn Station and Hoboken, and on the MOBO line from Watsessing Ave to Penn and Hoboken due to a trespasser incident near Newark Broad Street station Friday during the morning rush-hour.

NJ Transit rail passes and tickets are being cross honored by NJ Transit bus and DeCamp buses.

Transit Alert! NJT Rail is cross honoring with NJT Bus and DeCamp Bus https://t.co/zQVt7BeJ5v — MARISSA TORRES PIX11 (@MarissaTorresTV) September 22, 2017